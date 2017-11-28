North Korea launches ballistic missile in new test

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea defied the world again by firing another ballistic test missile Tuesday.

It was the first missile launch since September and it was fired east towards Japan, a South Korean military official from the Joint Chief of Staff's office said.

"We confirm that we have detected a North Korean ballistic missile launch," the official said. "The missile is still travelling towards the direction to the East Sea (Sea of Japan), as we are monitoring right now."

Shortly after the test, South Korea performed a live fire exercise, a military official said.

A Pentagon spokesman said the missile launch took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. EST. "We are in the process of assessing the situation," said Col. Rob Manning.

It was not immediately clear what kind of missile was fired, but the Japanese Prime Minister's office tweeted that it landed near their territory.

"A missile was launched from North Korea which appears to have landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone," it said.

An exclusive economic zone is a stretch of sea over which a state has special rights, including energy production and fishing.

Two other North Korean ballistic missiles that were fired in May and June landed in the same waters.

It is the 18th time Pyongyang has test-fired a rocket since President Donald Trump took office.

Trump, in his first address to the United Nations, threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea and derided the country's leader Kim Jong Un as a “rocket man.”

The North Korean leader responded by calling Trump a "frightened dog" and “a mentally deranged U.S. dotard,” which is an arcane term for a senile or weak-minded elderly person.

A short time later, North Korea's foreign minister warned his country could test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill Kim's vow to take the "highest-level" action against the U.S.

So far Trump has been unable to get the North Koreans into complying with his demands to stop testing missiles.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Stella Kim reported from Seoul, Corky Siemaszko reported from New York.