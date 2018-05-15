North Korea cancels high-level talks with the South

North Korea is calling off this week's high-level talks with South Korea because of the South's military exercises with the United States, the South Korean government confirmed Wednesday.

North Korea's Korean Central News Agency also cast doubt on whether the much-anticipated summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump could proceed as planned next month, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. Trump has said he hopes that the summit will lead to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"The United States will also have to undertake careful deliberations about the fate of the planned North Korea-U.S. summit in light of this provocative military ruckus jointly conducted with the South Korean authorities," Yonhap reported KCNA as saying.

In a statement, South Korea's Unification Ministry said Ri Son Gwon, the head of the North Korean delegation for the inter-Korean talks, had sent a fax saying North Korea was "indefinitely canceling" talks between the two countries that had been scheduled for Wednesday because of its objection to the military exercises.