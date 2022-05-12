IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

North Korea reports its first coronavirus infection

State media said tests from an unspecified number of people in the capital, Pyongyang, confirmed that they were infected with the omicron variant.
A building being disinfected in Pyongyang, North Korea, last year. North Korea had previously claimed a perfect record in keeping the coronavirus out of its territory.
A building being disinfected in Pyongyang, North Korea, last year. North Korea had previously claimed a perfect record in keeping the coronavirus out of its territory.Jon Chol Jin / AP file
/ Source: Associated Press
By The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for raising Covid-19 preventive measures to maximum levels as the country announced its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic.

The Korean Central News Agency said Thursday tests from an unspecified number of people in the capital, Pyongyang, confirmed that they were infected with the omicron variant.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics 

The agency said Kim called a meeting of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party’s Politburo where members decided to raise its anti-virus measures.

During the meeting, Kim called for officials to stabilize transmissions and eliminate the infection source as fast as possible.

North Korea had previously claimed a perfect record in keeping out Covid-19 from its territory. It had closed its border to nearly all trade and visitors for two years, in a further shock to an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile program.

The Associated Press