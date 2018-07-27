Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

North Korea turned over what are believed to be the remains of U.S. service members who were killed during the Korean War of the 1950s on Friday local time, on the 65th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting, the White House said.

"Today, the Chairman is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the President to return our fallen American service members," a statement from the White House released Thursday night ET said, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"We are encouraged by North Korea's actions and the momentum for positive change," the White House said.

A U.S. transport aircraft flew from Osan Air Base in South Korea at about 6 a.m. (5 p.m. ET Thursday) to Kalma Airport in the eastern North Korean city of Wonsan at about dawn to retrieve the remains, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The White House said that a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft containing the remains of fallen service members departed Wonsan and would take them to Osan Air Base, where a formal repatriation ceremony will be held on Aug. 1.

U.S. service members carry boxes out of the C-17 Globemaster at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, on July 27, 2018. Yonhap / Pool via EPA

The remains were accompanied by technical experts from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the White House said. The statement did not say how many remains were returned.

At Osan, U.S. servicemen and a military honor guard lined up on the tarmac to receive the remains, which were carried in boxes covered in blue United Nations flags, according to the Associated Press. Yonhap, citing sources, reported that around 55 sets of remains were returned by North Korea.

The return is part of an agreement reached during the June summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The transfer sets off a lengthy series of forensic examinations and tests to determine if the remains are human, and whether they are actually American or allied troops killed in the conflict, according to the AP.

Trump said on Twitter Thursday night: "After so many years, this will be a great moment for so many families. Thank you to Kim Jong Un."

About 7,800 U.S. service members were lost and unrecovered from the Korean War, and about 5,300 of those were lost in North Korea, according to the Defense Department. The war, fought from June 25, 1950 until July 27, 1953, is sometimes referred to as "The Forgotten War."

Joint U.S.-North Korea military search teams collected 229 sets of U.S. remains from 1996 to 2005. But efforts to recover and return more remains stalled for more than a decade as Washington and Pyongyang clashed over North Korea's nuclear weapons program. The United States, meanwhile, alleged that the safety of its recovery teams wasn't being guaranteed.

South Korea President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday during a meeting with Harry Harris, the new U.S. ambassador to Seoul, that the transfer of the remains would boost momentum for talks on the North's nuclear program.