SEOUL, South Korea — With carefully calibrated pomp and ceremony, the leaders of the two Koreas met Friday morning in the Demilitarized Zone for a summit that could mark a historic turning point in one of the world's most dangerous flashpoints.

At 9:30 a.m. local time (8:30 p.m. Thursday ET), North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked across the line separating the two Koreas and met South Korean President Moon Jae-in with smiles and handshakes.

Kim wrote in the visitor's log at the Peace House before the start of the inter-Korean summit. "The new history starts from now on. At this starting point of the history of the era peace," the entry reads, according to an NBC translation.

With North Korea’s nuclear weapons program having reached what American policymakers describe as a critical stage, expectations are high that the summit with Moon and Kim will lay the foundation for reduced tensions between Pyongyang, the North's capital, and Washington.