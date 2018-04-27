Breaking News Emails
SEOUL, South Korea — With carefully calibrated pomp and ceremony, the leaders of the two Koreas met Friday morning in the Demilitarized Zone for a summit that could mark a historic turning point in one of the world's most dangerous flashpoints.
At 9:30 a.m. local time (8:30 p.m. Thursday ET), North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked across the line separating the two Koreas and met South Korean President Moon Jae-in with smiles and handshakes.
Kim wrote in the visitor's log at the Peace House before the start of the inter-Korean summit. "The new history starts from now on. At this starting point of the history of the era peace," the entry reads, according to an NBC translation.
With North Korea’s nuclear weapons program having reached what American policymakers describe as a critical stage, expectations are high that the summit with Moon and Kim will lay the foundation for reduced tensions between Pyongyang, the North's capital, and Washington.
Among the key issues the two leaders will discuss is the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula: arriving at a mutually acceptable definition of what precisely is meant by that term will be central to moving forward with a meeting between Kim and President Donald J. Trump.
Should such a meeting occur, it would be the first time that a sitting U.S. president has met with a North Korean leader. It is not clear when the proposed meeting would take place, although American officials have said it could take place anytime from late May to mid-June. One point that has yet to be decided upon is where the American and North Korean leaders will meet: Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden and Mongolia have all been cited as possible hosts.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that "We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula."
"The United States appreciates the close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, and looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks," the White House statement said, referring to South Korea's official name.
Meetings between leaders of the two Koreas have occurred in the past, in 2000 and 2007, but in each of those instances the South Korean president traveled to Pyongyang.
The summit comes after last week's news that President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, recently held one-on-one talks with the reclusive strongman. The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Pompeo on Thursday.
Friday's summit was taking place on the South Korean side of the Joint Security Area, neutral ground where North and South Korea hold talks and conduct the limited diplomacy that has existed between them since they signed an armistice here in 1953 halting the Korean War.
The Joint Security Area is the only place where North and South Korean military personnel directly interact, beyond the skirmishes and sometimes serious clashes that have occurred between the two countries in the past.
In a ceremony televised live across the world, Moon and Kim greeted each other along the Military Demarcation Line, the line running down the middle of the DMZ that separates North from South. Before proceeding to the location of the talks, Moon and Kim stood hand in hand posing for photographers.
Kim then gestured with a smile toward the North Korean side of the line, and the two crossed briefly over into the North holding hands. Kim and Moon then crossed back to the South Korean side to greet an array of civilian and military officials, before walking to a building called Peace House, where the summit was scheduled to begin in earnest at 10:30 a.m. local time.
Diplomatic efforts waned late last year amid Trump’s war of words with Kim. He warned that Kim would be met with “fire and fury” and dubbed him “little rocket man.”
However, earlier this year, South Korea made some breakthroughs with its warring neighbor after a series of meetings and discussions that resulted in North Korea's sending athletes to compete in the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Athletes from the two countries entered the Olympic arena in Pyeongchang under a unified flag, signaling the potential for warmer ties.