While light on details, the summit laid the foundation for a meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump, amid concerns about North Korea's nuclear program. Kim has repeatedly threatened to destroy both the U.S and South Korea.

Trump gave the deal a cautious welcome, tweeting that "time will tell" if it leads to an end to nuclear missile tests. "The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place," he added.

After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

Trump followed with a more emphatic: "KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!"

The president also gave credit to China — North Korea's most important backer — for the dramatic thaw in relations with the South.

Please do not forget the great help that my good friend, President Xi of China, has given to the United States, particularly at the Border of North Korea. Without him it would have been a much longer, tougher, process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

Defense Secretary James Mattis said Friday that if there is a peace treaty, the U.S. would discuss with its allies and North Korea whether U.S. troops need to remain stationed on the Korean peninsula. "I think for right now we just have to go along with the process," said Mattis. "The diplomats are going to have to go to work now."

Earlier, Kim and Moon briefly crossed into each other's countries before a meeting that appeared to mark a turning point in one of the world's most dangerous flashpoints.

Kim stepped across a low concrete military demarcation line separating the rival nations and greeted Moon with smiles and handshakes. As cameras clicked, he took Moon by the hand and invited him to briefly step back into North Korea.

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line at Panmunjom on Friday. AP

“We have a chance to heal the wounds,” Kim told Moon as they sat down for talks at the border truce village of Panmunjom on the South Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone.

Kim then wrote a promise in a ceremonial book: "A new history begins now."

After breaking off for lunch, the leaders met again to plant a commemorative pine tree and strolled together through the village without aides.