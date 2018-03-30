North Korea's mystery train: Drab on the outside, 'opulent' on the inside

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

From the outside, the train that carried North Korea leader Kim Jong Un on this week's surprise visit to China doesn't look exciting.

It's painfully slow-moving, and drab green with yellow piping that runs along the side.

But inside the distinctive train, there's a lot of bling. It was previously used to carry Kim's father on similar trips.

"It had a reputation for being an opulent ride for the leader. It maintains the North Korea leader's lifestyle wherever he goes," said Curtis Melvin, a researcher at the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. "It is capable of carrying the type of food and entertainment to support the leader as he travels."

For Kim's father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, that meant live lobsters and wine shipped in from Paris, and four young female singers who were reportedly referred to as the "lady conductors."

State media revealed on Tuesday that Kim Jong Un had met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on an unofficial visit. China is North Korea’s neighbor and most important ally.

It's not clear what the interior of the train might look like these days. Past glimpses of it during Kim Jong Il's regime revealed it to be a party train on the inside and a massively secure form of transportation on the outside.