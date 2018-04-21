North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and missile testing

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests, the most recent in September. The tests have sparked international condemnation, and late last year the United Nations imposed punishing sanctions on the isolated country.

In the KCNA statement, Kim said, "Every process involved with nuclear development” has been carried out, and "the means of delivery also has been conducted scientifically, resulting in the completion of nuclear weaponization," according to an NBC translation.

Kim also said the country would halt nuclear tests, and stop test-firing midrange and ICBM missiles. "Accordingly, the northern nuclear test ground has ended its mission," he said.

The development could be seen as a concession from North Korea ahead of the planned meeting between Kim and Trump, which officials said might take place in June. Details are still being discussed.

Kim said, according to KCNA, that "no nuclear test and intermediate-range and inter-continental ballistic rocket test-fire are necessary for the DPRK now, given that the work for mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic rockets was finished," referring to the country's official name of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Trump responded to North Korea’s announcement on Twitter, saying, "This is very good news for North Korea and the World — big progress! Look forward to our Summit."