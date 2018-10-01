Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

SINGAPORE — President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore on Sunday ahead of their unprecedented nuclear summit.

Air Force One touched down early Sunday morning amid huge security precautions on this city-state island. The president was greeted on the ground by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and the U.S. Embassy's chargé d'affaires, Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath.

Kim arrived hours earlier to hold a bilateral meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Trump is also due to meet with Lee.

After shaking hands with Singapore's foreign minister, the North Korean leader sped through the city's streets in a massive limousine, two large North Korean flags fluttering on the hood, surrounded by other black vehicles with tinted windows and bound for the luxurious and closely guarded St. Regis Hotel.

Kim Jong Un and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana Presidential Palace on Sunday. WALLACE WOON / EPA

Kim smiled broadly as he met with Lee.

"The entire world is watching the historic summit between (North Korea) and the United States of America, and thanks to your sincere efforts ... we were able to complete the preparations for the historic summit," Kim told Lee through an interpreter.

The high-stake talks will be scrutinized by around 3,000 journalists on the ground in Singapore.

The U.S. delegation includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Trump said Saturday that the summit represents a “one-time shot” for Kim to show he’s serious about nuclear disarmament.