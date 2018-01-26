Nutella discounts spark chaos in French supermarkets

PARIS — Brawls have broken out in French supermarkets as shoppers scramble to get their hands on discounted tubs of chocolate and hazelnut spread.

Chaotic scenes were filmed in several supermarkets across the country operated by the Intermarche chain, which offered massive discounts on tubs of Nutella — so popular in France that it is often served in bars and cafes.

The promotion, launched on Thursday, reduced the price of more than a million 950-gram pots from 4.70 euros ($5.85) to 1.41 ($1.75).

In one video posted on Twitter, customers are seen shoving each other and shouting as they try to get as many pots as possible. According to Le Parisien newspaper, shoppers started to fight in the northern town of Ostricourt, prompting police to step in.

In this image taken from video a customer carries away pots of Nutella the chocolate and hazelnut spread, as others congregate around display of the product in a supermarket in Toulon southern France on Thursday Jan. 25, 2018. AP Photo / AP

Ferrero, the company that produces Nutella, decried the incidents and distanced itself from the supermarket chain.

"We want to clarify that the decision for the special offer was taken unilaterally by Intermarche," the company said in a statement. "We regret the consequences of this operation, which created confusion and disappointment in the consumers' minds."

The discount was meant to last until Saturday but stocks quickly ran out at many supermarkets.