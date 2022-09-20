Occupied regions announce votes to join Russia in wake of Ukrainian advances

Kremlin-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine announced Tuesday they would stage votes later this week on formally joining Russia, moves that could represent a dramatic escalation in the wake of the successful counteroffensive by Kyiv’s troops.

Officials in a strategic southern region occupied by Russian troops said they would also hold a referendum on the issue, while President Vladimir Putin urged defense industry chiefs to boost military production and the country’s parliament approved a bill to toughen punishments for a host of crimes including desertion if they are committed during periods of mobilization or martial law.

The sudden flurry of activity signaled that the Kremlin could be preparing to intensify its approach to a conflict that has dragged on for nearly seven months and recently tilted away from its forces.

It was cheered by close allies who delighted in the prospect of “all-out war” and a new confrontation with the West, which has warned holding “sham” votes in those areas would represent an illegal escalation.

It was unclear what impact holding such votes would have on the ground, with analysts suggesting the sudden moves may betray a growing concern over how much longer Russia’s struggling military can maintain control over the land it has occupied.

The sense of urgency emerged Monday, when regional lawmakers in the breakaway eastern territories asked the heads of their so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to hold the controversial votes.

Less than 24 hours later, both regions announced they would hold the votes over the four days starting Friday, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported.

Officials in the southern region of Kherson soon confirmed the same dates for their own referendum, according to Tass.

Moscow-backed officials in Zaporizhzhia, a region in Ukraine’s south where Russian forces hold partial control and which includes the site of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, also raised the prospect of a vote to join Russia.

It wasn't clear if the proposed votes would cover the entire territory of the provinces or only the areas currently occupied by Russian forces.