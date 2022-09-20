Occupied regions announce votes to join Russia in wake of Ukrainian advances

Kremlin-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine announced Tuesday they would stage votes later this week on formally joining Russia, moves that could represent a dramatic escalation in the wake of the successful counteroffensive by Kyiv’s troops.
Officials in a strategic southern region occupied by Russian troops said they would also hold a referendum on the issue, while President Vladimir Putin urged defense industry chiefs to boost military production and the country’s parliament approved a bill to toughen punishments for a host of crimes including desertion if they are committed during periods of mobilization or martial law.
The sudden flurry of activity signaled that the Kremlin could be preparing to intensify its approach to a conflict that has dragged on for nearly seven months and recently tilted away from its forces.
It was cheered by close allies who delighted in the prospect of “all-out war” and a new confrontation with the West, which has warned holding “sham” votes in those areas would represent an illegal escalation.
It was unclear what impact holding such votes would have on the ground, with analysts suggesting the sudden moves may betray a growing concern over how much longer Russia’s struggling military can maintain control over the land it has occupied.
The sense of urgency emerged Monday, when regional lawmakers in the breakaway eastern territories asked the heads of their so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to hold the controversial votes.
Less than 24 hours later, both regions announced they would hold the votes over the four days starting Friday, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported.
Officials in the southern region of Kherson soon confirmed the same dates for their own referendum, according to Tass.
Moscow-backed officials in Zaporizhzhia, a region in Ukraine’s south where Russian forces hold partial control and which includes the site of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, also raised the prospect of a vote to join Russia.
It wasn't clear if the proposed votes would cover the entire territory of the provinces or only the areas currently occupied by Russian forces.
The swift developments come just a week after Ukraine successfully reclaimed swaths of territory in the northeastern Kharkiv province, in what many observers said could be a decisive shift after more than six months of grinding war that has exposed Russian military vulnerability and provoked criticism from even fervent Kremlin supporters back home.
The urgency of the move to have Moscow annex the occupied areas suggests that Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive is “panicking proxy forces and some Kremlin decision-makers,” according to the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based military think tank.
“This is the reaction to the fact that they cannot hold territory with the current conventional forces that they have, so they have to create this additional safeguard by annexing this territory formally,” said Orysia Lutsevych, a research fellow at the London think tank Chatham House.
Russia held a vote to annex the Crimean peninsula in 2014, with most of the international community rejecting the results.
But this time the referendums come amid a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia captured the entire Luhansk region in July after fierce fighting, and has been battling Ukraine’s forces in neighboring Donetsk. The two provinces together form the industrial Donbas region, which Moscow has made the primary goal of what it calls its “special military operation” since failing to seize the capital, Kyiv.
Russian-backed separatists in the region have been fighting with Ukrainian forces in a deadly conflict since 2014. Putin recognized the independence of the breakaway regions in the buildup to his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.
On Monday, Ukrainian officials said its forces liberated a village in Luhansk, depriving Russia of full control of the region.
The village sits just 7 miles west of the city of Lysychansk, which saw weeks of intense fighting between the two sides before falling to Russian troops this summer.
NBC News has not verified the claim.
“Russian leadership may be running out of ways to try to stop Ukrainian forces as they advance across the Oskil River and closer to Luhansk Oblast,” the Institute for the Study of War added in its Monday assessment. “The Kremlin may believe that partial annexation could drive recruitment of additional forces, both from within Russia and from within newly annexed Ukrainian territory.”
Putin has so far resisted calls from nationalist voices and pro-military bloggers for general mobilization, a move that could boost his ailing forces but may prove unpopular with the Russian public and come across as an admission that his campaign in Ukraine is failing.
Video appears to show Putin ally recruiting convicts to fight in UkraineSept. 16, 202200:44
One of the Kremlin’s most hawkish figures, former president Dmitry Medvedev, said Monday that holding the referendums is “of great importance,” while signaling that absorbing the Donbas provinces would make encroaching on them equivalent to striking Russia, raising the risk of further escalation if Ukrainian troops continue to advance in the area.
“They want to make the territories Russian proper so that then they can threaten with nuclear blackmail,” Lutsevych of Chatham House said.
The editor-in-chief of Kremlin-backed channel RT, Margarita Simonyan, who has been one of the most vocal proponents of the war, also invoked the idea of red lines, saying holding the referendums immediately and without delay was key.
“Today a referendum, tomorrow — recognition as part of the Russian Federation, the day after tomorrow — strikes on the territory of Russia become a full-fledged war between Ukraine and NATO with Russia, untying Russia’s hands in all respects,” she said in a post on Telegram.
News of the planned referendums was condemned by Kyiv.
“Sham ‘referendums’ will not change anything,” said foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. “Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say,” he said in a tweet.
The head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, Andriy Yermak, said the referendums are part of Russia's "naïve blackmail."
"This is what the fear of defeat looks like," Yermak wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.