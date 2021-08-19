Oklahoma mom of 11 helps rescue 10 girls on Afghanistan's robotics team

Allyson Reneau couldn't sleep on August 3 at her home in Oklahoma City.

The mom of 11, who graduated from Harvard in 2016 with a masters in international relations and U.S. space policy, could only think of girls on the other side of the world.

Specifically, the Afghan Girls Robotic Team, a group of girls ages 16-18 who have overcome hardship in order to pursue their love of engineering and robotics in Afghanistan.

Reneau, 60, first met the girls through her work on the board of directors for Explore Mars.

"In 2019, at our annual Humans to Mars Conference, we chose to fly the Afghan Girls Robotic Team to the conference," Reneau told "TODAY" Digital. "As a mother of nine daughters and two sons, I immediately connected with the girls."

Reneau has kept in touch with the girls over the years, and as reports of a Taliban takeover grew, she had an overwhelming feeling the team of girls might be in danger.

"I didn’t know where to start, but I couldn’t shake it," Reneau said. "I said to myself 'What do I have in my hand? Where can I start?' I felt a little helpless."

The entrepreneur and author knew she need to use her network, so she began making calls.

"I called Senator Jim Inhofe, because he is the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee," Reneau said, adding that the Senator put her in touch with the military liaison for the Senate. "But he was quickly overwhelmed with the need to help our American citizens. So that lead went cold."

On Aug. 9, Reneau decided to fly to Qatar herself.

"I decided that Monday, I’m just going to fly to Qatar — like a leap of faith — and see what I can do," she explained. "Sometimes action just opens doors, (but) I was going alone, and I’m thinking 'Do I even know anyone in Qatar?'"

Before getting on the flight, Reneau made one last "Hail Mary" call.

"I remembered my former roommate in D.C. a couple of years ago was transferred to Qatar," Reneau explained. "She said she worked in the U.S. Embassy in Qatar... she was sure her boss would approve helping the girls."

Reneau and her former roommate got to work immediately with necessary paperwork.

"She wrote up a request, and I got all of their passports together," Reneau said. "She went back to the embassy at midnight and worked all night to prepare the documents (and) packets for the girls."

But it wasn't as simple as organizing documents and getting the girls on a plane.

"They were in a sea of chaos with eight million people and a city halfway around the world," Reneau said, adding that unrest in Kabul worked against the effort. "A lot of the work I’ve done with the embassy has been all night, and I have to work all day. It’s been exhausting."

"It’s very narrow window of opportunity," she said of the effort. "I knew that if I didn't run through that door now — it’s now or never. Sometimes you only get one chance."

After a cancelled flight, ten girls from the team were successfully evacuated.

"We were able to get them on the U.S. military side (of the airport), so they were protected over there waiting (and) the next text I got was that they were airborne," Reneau said.

The girls were flown to a secure location, where they will be able to pursue higher education.

Reneau said she was initially hesitant to celebrate, but when she knew part of the team was out, she became emotional.

"All the emotion, two weeks of work for them, it hit me all at once," she said.

At the time of publication, Reneau and a team of people in the Middle East were still working to help 25 additional girls from the robotics team, as well as their mentors, leave Afghanistan.