How omicron pushed Hong Kong to ramp up its ‘zero-Covid’ strategy

HONG KONG — Fifteen nasal swabs down, one to go.

As the coronavirus pandemic enters its third year, traveling to Hong Kong is more complicated than ever, if you can get here at all.

With some of the strictest quarantine requirements in the world, the Chinese territory has become an international outlier as countries struggle to craft a return to some sort of normality. Almost all international arrivals are required to self-isolate in a hotel room for 21 days and submit to a slew of PCR tests to make sure they didn’t bring the virus with them.

For residents like me traveling from the United States, United Kingdom or 13 other countries, the emergence of the omicron variant has brought an additional requirement: The first four nights must be spent at a bare-bones government camp in rooms about the size of parking spaces.

Not long after I returned to Hong Kong in late December, entry was prohibited entirely for anyone with recent travel history in eight countries, including the U.S. and the U.K., greatly adding to the number of Hong Kong residents already stranded overseas as more flights are canceled or banned for carrying too many Covid cases.

As the U.S. and many other countries relax pandemic restrictions despite record case numbers, the situation could not be more different in Hong Kong, which has almost no cases but is tightening its rules by the day.

The global business hub has largely succeeded in its goal of shutting out the virus, but at an increasingly heavy cost — and now it is contending with its own outbreak of the highly transmissible omicron variant, in what may be the biggest challenge yet to its “zero-Covid” strategy.

Fighting off omicron

The zero-Covid approach has its advantages. Until the recent omicron outbreak, Hong Kong had gone months without a single local case, enabling its 7.4 million people to go about their daily lives without fear of infection. The city’s Covid policies have kept overall cases (about 13,000) and deaths (213) to a minimum, avoiding the mass casualties and overwhelmed hospitals that have brought such grief and despair in the U.S. and elsewhere.

But the border closures, quarantine rules and flight bans have also caused a different kind of heartache: babies still strangers to their grandparents overseas, last goodbyes and funerals missed, and families kept apart for years on end. And now the relatively normal daily life gained through those sacrifices has been disrupted by the government’s furious efforts to stave off omicron.