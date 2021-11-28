Omicron variant now in North America, Canadian officials say

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of Covid-19 has reached North America, with two cases appearing in the province of Ontario.

A joint statement by top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.

Contact tracing was being conducted to determine whether others in the country might be positive.

The health officials said their strategy is to stop as many omicron cases as possible from entering Canada.

"We continue to urge the federal government to take the necessary steps to mandate point-of-arrival testing for all travellers irrespective of where they’re coming from to further protect against the spread of this new variant," the pair said.

Ontario has focused rapid Covid-19 testing on travelers who have been to South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, according to the statement.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told “Weekend TODAY” on Saturday that the variant could already be in the United States.

"We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you’re already having travel-related cases that they’ve been noted in Israel and Belgium and in other places — when you have a virus like this, it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all over," he said.

Fauci explained to NBC News why the variant has inspired global caution: Its apparent mutations indicate that it may be highly transmissible and able to escape the body’s immune response as well as some protection rendered by pandemic vaccines.

"You don’t want to frighten the American public but when something occurs that you need to take seriously, you take it seriously and you do whatever you can to mitigate against that," Fauci said.

On Sunday Fauci met with President Joe Biden and said existing vaccines are likely to provide "a degree" of protection against severe cases of Covid-19, according to a White House readout that paraphrased remarks.

The doctor also reiterated that getting booster shots provides additional protection, according to the White House.

Biden was expected to provide an update Monday about the United States' response to the variant. The Ontario discovery was not mentioned in Sunday afternoon's readout.

Omicron's spread prompted Israel on Saturday to close its borders to travelers, with some exceptions.