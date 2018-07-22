One killed, at least nine injured in shooting in Toronto

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

One person was killed and at least nine others were injured in a shooting in eastern Toronto, authorities said Sunday night.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the shooting was reported at 10:02 p.m. ET in Greektown, a neighborhood also known as Greektown on the Danforth. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while six others were transported to a trauma center and a seventh was taken to a pediatric trauma center.

The paramedic service said that two other people were taken to hospitals and that an unknown number of people were still being treated at the scene.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. quoted authorities as saying the shooting was no longer active, but no other details were immediately available, including the ages and sexes of the victims.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.