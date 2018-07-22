Nine people, including young girl, shot in Toronto; shooter dead

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A person was dead Sunday night after he or she opened fire in downtown Toronto, shooting at least nine other people, authorities said Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. ET in Greektown, a neighborhood also known as Greektown on the Danforth. The shooter was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. At least six of the injured were transported to a trauma center and a seventh was taken to a pediatric trauma center, Toronto Paramedic Services told NBC News.

An unknown number of people were still being treated at the scene, authorities said.

"I thought it was fireworks at first, because it was a rapid fire," a witness, John Tulloch, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. "We saw people starting to run in our direction. I still didn't know what it, was and then more people started running."

No other details were immediately available, including the ages and sexes of the victims.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.