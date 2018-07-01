One person gored on opening day of Spain's annual running of the bulls

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

PAMPLONA, Spain — One person was gored on the first day of the annual Running of the bulls festival in Pamplona, the Red Cross said on Saturday.

The person was caught by a bull’s horn during the 875-metre run through the northern Spanish city. Four other people suffered minor injuries such as grazes after falling. All five were taken to hospital for treatment.

Around 2,000 people, most of them dressed in white and wearing red neck scarves, attend the sprint, running alongside six bulls and six bullocks on a narrow route that weaves through central Pamplona.

Rain before the race left the already narrow cobbled-streets more slippery than usual, and many other runners could be seen being trampled while corralling the massive animals into Pamplona’s bullring.