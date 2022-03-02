'Outback Wrangler' cast member Chris Wilson dies in helicopter crash

A cast member of National Geographic’s "Outback Wrangler," a wildlife show set in Australia's remote Northern Territory, died Monday in a helicopter crash, according to authorities.

The Fordham Company, which produces "Outback Wrangler" said Chris "Willow" Wilson died in a "tragic accident yesterday in Arnhem Land."

Matt Wright, who hosts the show, is "absolutely devastated," said the statement, according to Australia’s ABC News.

“Wright and his team are assisting authorities with their investigations as to what caused this awful incident," the statement said.

On Monday, Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services said in a statement that a 34-year-old man had died in the crash and a 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police were called to the site of the crash in the morning, but it took them several hours by boat to get to the remote location.

“Outback Wrangler" features Wright, Wilson and other cast members flying by helicopter to isolated areas in an effort to capture and relocate endangered wildlife.

Wright is described on The Fordham Company's website as a "dare-devil helicopter pilot." The show airs in more than 85 countries.