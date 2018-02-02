Over 900 gold miners in South Africa stuck underground

Over 900 miners were stuck underground at a gold mine in South Africa after a storm knocked out power, the company which runs the mine said Thursday.

As of late Thursday night, 955 miners were still trapped in company Sibanye-Stillwater's Beatrix gold mine, a spokesman told NBC News.

"There was a violent storm last night which knocked down both the primary and back up power lines going to our operations, and as a result were unable to bring the night shift up to surface in the morning," Spokesman James Wellsted said in a statement late Thursday.

The company managed to restore power to two mine shafts and brought up 272 people from one shaft and 64 from the other, Wellsted said.

"Unfortunately, control systems and generators at the third shaft were damaged by the power surge and we have been unable to bring 955 people at that shaft up as yet," he said. "We are trying to restore power, but at this stage have been unable to do so."

Earlier Thursday, Wellsted told Reuters the workers were safe and receiving food and water.

The National Union of Mineworkers told Reuters that the company was using a generator to help rescue workers.

"There is no electricity there, so they are using a generator to power the cage to take workers to the surface," NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told Reuters.

"The problem is they are rescuing one mineworker at a time. It is very slow. It is worrying," he said. 'Some of our members have chronic conditions and they don't have medication down there."

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union said in a statement on Twitter that it viewed the incident "as extreme due to the sheer number of workers involved."

"This incident also raises serious concern regarding the lacking emergency contingency plans at the mine for alternative and back-up power generation," the statement added.