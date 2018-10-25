Over a dozen people on school trip in Jordan killed in flash flood

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Charlene Gubash and Janelle Griffith

At least 18 people were killed Thursday when flash floods swept away a group of students and teachers visiting hot springs near the Dead Sea, Jordanian officials said.

The students and their adult chaperones were on a bus when sudden heavy rains led to flash floods in the southern area, according to officials.

Residents and relatives of flood victims gather outside a hospital near the Dead Sea in Jordan on Oct. 25, 2018. Muhammad Hamed / Reuters

At least 34 people were rescued in a dramatic operation involving helicopters, marine divers, swimmers and boats, according to the website of the Jordan Times.

After nightfall, huge spotlights were trained on the search area.

Late on Thursday, 10 more students and a teacher were found and awaiting rescue, media reports said. Israel's military said it also dispatched helicopters carrying a rescue team.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz was on the scene to oversee the rescue mission and visited the injured at an area hospital, Jordan's state news agency Petra said.