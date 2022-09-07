Pakistan looks ‘like a sea’ after floods as 18 more die

Parts of Pakistan seemed “like a sea," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343.

As many as 33 million of a population of 220 million have been affected in a disaster blamed on climate change that has left hundreds of thousands homeless and caused losses of at least $10 billion, officials estimate.

“You wouldn’t believe the scale of destruction there,” Sharif told reporters after a visit to the southern province of Sindh. “It is water everywhere as far as you could see. It is just like a sea.”

Another 18 people, including eight children, have died in the past 24 hours, according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority. The death toll now stands at 1,343 from the floods, which were brought by record monsoon rains and glacier melt in Pakistan’s northern mountains.