Satellite images show Pakistan’s devastation — with an area the size of Wyoming underwater

Pakistan's landscape has been transformed, homes and buildings have been swept away and farmland turned into mud across swaths of the country, new satellite imagery of the recent deadly flooding shows.

Almost 1,200 people have been killed by the unprecedented heavy monsoon rains that have left around a third of the South Asian nation underwater, an area the size of Wyoming. At least half a million people have been displaced from their homes, according to the latest government figures.

Floodwaters carved a huge inland lake in the southern Sindh province within three days, the images released Tuesday by the satellite company Maxar Technologies show.

An area of farmland before floodwaters arrived in Gudpur, Punjab province, Pakistan, in April 2022. Maxar Tech via AFP - Getty Images

The same area of farmland after floodwaters arrived. Maxar Tech via AFP - Getty Images

The imagery, which is provided by NASA satellites, also shows farmland has been replaced by mud trenches in several parts of the central Punjab province.

It also shows a small fraction of the homes swept away by the floods and the devastation, in what the Pakistani government estimates equals to at least $10 billion in damage across the entire country.

Thousands of villagers who have lost their homes still await much needed supplies and aid in refugee camps across the country.