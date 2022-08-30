A third of Pakistan is under water as deadly floods leave desperate residents facing 'doomsday'

CHARSADDA, Pakistan — A third of the country underwater. More than 1,000 people killed. And an estimated $10 billion of damage done.

“Monster monsoons” in Pakistan have swept away lives, homes, crops and bridges as weeks of historic summer rain fuels deadly flash floods. Almost half a million people have been displaced, with vast areas cut off from supplies and power.

Footage shared with NBC News shows torrents sweeping away multi-storied buildings and inundating people up to their necks.

Experts and local officials have drawn a direct line to man-made climate change, saying it illustrates how countries with the lowest contributions to the global crisis are becoming increasingly vulnerable to its effects — and in dire need of urgent aid.