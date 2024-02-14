Pakistan’s former premier Sharif and allies agree to form a coalition

ISLAMABAD — The party of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and its allies announced late Tuesday that they will jointly form a coalition government, ending the uncertainty since last week when no party won a simple majority in parliamentary elections.

The latest development came hours after the parties — all of them rivals of the country’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan — met in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by the Pakistan People’s Party of former President Asif Ali Zardari and by Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League, including his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan when he was ousted through a no-confidence vote in Parliament in 2022.

At a news conference with Zardari and other politicians, Shehbaz Sharif did not say who would be the joint choice for prime minister, though it is widely believed that Sharif would head the new government. In his brief remarks, Sharif said that the talks on a coalition were successful.

“We have decided that we will form the government jointly,” Zardari said.