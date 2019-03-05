Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 5, 2019, 11:01 AM GMT / Updated March 5, 2019, 11:03 AM GMT By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's navy says it spotted an Indian submarine approaching its territorial waters in the Arabian Sea and warned it not to attempt an incursion.

The navy said in a statement Tuesday that the Indian submarine wasn't targeted since Islamabad wants to de-escalate tensions with New Delhi.

A navy official said the warning was "communicated" to the submarine during Monday's encounter. The submarine then moved away. He didn't elaborate and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Tensions have escalated after a Feb. 14 bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

A militant group said to be based in Pakistan, Jaish-e Mohammad, which wants the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir to be part of Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing but the Pakistani government has denied any involvement.

India later launched an airstrike inside Pakistan, saying it targeted the militants behind the bombing.

Pakistan retaliated by downing two Indian fighter jets and capturing a pilot who was later handed back.