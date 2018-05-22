Pakistani father of Santa Fe victim urges Trump to stop school massacres

Switching to English and fighting back tears, Sheikh called on Trump to take concrete steps to keep weapons out of the hands of troubled teenagers like murder suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis — in the name of his slain daughter.

“Nobody under 16 years can buy tobacco or alcohol, but he or she can buy guns,” Sheikh said. “What is this? I expect Trump administration to make law for this and I hope they will make this law in the name of Sabika Aziz Sheikh.”

Abdul Aziz Sheikh prays with other relatives at his home in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday. Fareed Khan / AP

Pagourtzis, 17, was armed with his father’s Remington 870 short-barreled shotgun and a .38-caliber Rossi revolver when, police say, he killed 10 people and wounded 13 more on Friday during a 25-minute rampage at the Texas school. He is now behind bars, charged with multiple murders, and awaiting trial.

Sabika was mourned Sunday at a ceremony in a Houston-area mosque and her body was expected to arrive in Karachi late Tuesday for a Wednesday funeral.

Sheikh said he is well aware of his country’s reputation for terrorist violence and also aware that the U.S. could also be a dangerous place.

“Karachi or Santa Fe, they’re both safe and unsafe,” he said. “But Pakistan gets highlighted as being dangerous and unsafe. There are dangers everywhere. Every place is both safe and unsafe.”

Still, Sheikh said he encouraged his daughter to study in the U.S. “She was really excited as well to go and study abroad,” he said.

Abdul Aziz Sheikh, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, comforts an elderly woman arriving for condolences at his home on Saturday. Fareed Khan / AP

Sabika’s uncle, Syed Haider Ali, said the U.S. needs to act “for the sake of your kids.”

“They can’t make sure kids’ bags are searched properly?" he asked. "This is my request to the American people: make sure that your representatives act in a way that schools become safe."

Sheikh said he wanted all schoolchildren to remain free of violence. “I hope that the U.S. government and the Trump administration will understand this, that my daughter is gone. But this shouldn’t happen to any other daughter or son.”

Wajahat S. Khan reported from Karachi, and Corky Siemaszko from New York.