EAST OF GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — An overriding desire drives Mohammad Shaladan to ignore the recent deaths of protesters near the fence between Gaza and Israel and venture there Friday: the wish to go “home.”

“I am here to restore my lost rights,” the 60-year-old unemployed former farmer said. “I want to return to Palestine.”

Shaladan is one of tens of thousands of Gaza residents expected to demonstrate Friday for refugees' right of return to the villages and towns their families lived in before the establishment of the State of Israel — a principle Israel rejects.

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 wounded by Israeli bullets on the first day of a six-week sit-in that began last Friday, according to health officials in the Hamas-ruled enclave. However, Israeli officials have said that dozens, at most, were wounded by live rounds.

Israeli officials have come under intense criticism for what some Western and Israeli rights groups consider a disproportionate reaction to the demonstration. A total of almost 1,500 people suffered injuries during last Friday's rally, according to Palestinian officials.

The Israeli government says troops opened fire against people trying to sabotage the 40-mile fence, which Israel maintains keeps militants away from its citizens.

In Gaza, stacks of tires were being built up so they can be burned to obscure the view of Israeli snipers on Friday.