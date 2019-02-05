Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 5, 2019, 10:09 AM GMT / Updated Feb. 5, 2019, 12:29 PM GMT By Associated Press

PARIS — A fire in a Paris apartment building early Tuesday that authorities suspect was an arson attack killed 10 people and sent residents fleeing to the roof or climbing out their windows to escape.

A 40-year-old female resident was detained by police. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the suspect was known to have had mental health issues.

“I want to salute the huge mobilization of the Paris firefighters,” he said. “More than 250 people arrived immediately and, throughout the night, saved over 50 people in truly exceptional conditions.”

The injured included at least six firefighters.

Prosecutor Remy Heitz told reporters at the scene that authorities suspect it was a criminal act.

The building is on Rue Erlanger in the 16th arrondissement, one of the most high-end districts of Paris. It is less than a mile from the Roland Garros stadium that hosts the French Open tennis tournament.

The fire comes a month after a deadly explosion and blaze linked to a gas leak in a Paris bakery.