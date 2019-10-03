Breaking News Emails
PARIS — A policeman killed four officers and injured one other in a knife attack inside Paris police headquarters Thursday, the French police union said.
The attacker, an administrative police officer, is also dead, Christophe Crépin spokesperson for the French police union, added.
The assailant entered the headquarters around 1 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET), Crépin said. It is not yet known what sparked the attack but Crépinsaid it was not being treated as a terror attack.
The police headquarters is situated just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral on Ile de la Cite, an island in the River Seine.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted Thursday that her thoughts were with the victims' families and their loved ones.
"Paris is mourning its people this afternoon after this appalling attack," she posted on Twitter. "The toll is heavy, several police officers have lost their lives."
Saphora Smith reported from London. Nancy Ing from Paris.