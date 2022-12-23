At least two killed in Paris shooting

At least two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting in central Paris, a judicial source close to the investigation told NBC News Friday.

Two of the wounded were in critical condition, the source said, adding that a 69-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the crime.

The alleged shooter’s motives were not immediately clear.

Local media reported that the shooting took place in the vicinity of a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris' 10th district.

Paris’ Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted his thanks to security forces for their “swift action.”

“Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama,” he added.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.