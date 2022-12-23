IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Dec. 23, 2022, 12:29 PM UTC
At least two killed in Paris shooting

Four people were wounded, a judicial source close to the investigation told NBC News.
By Leila Sackur

At least two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting in central Paris, a judicial source close to the investigation told NBC News Friday.

Two of the wounded were in critical condition, the source said, adding that a 69-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the crime.

The alleged shooter’s motives were not immediately clear.

Local media reported that the shooting took place in the vicinity of a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris' 10th district.

Paris’ Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted his thanks to security forces for their “swift action.”

“Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama,” he added.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Leila Sackur
Nancy Ing contributed.