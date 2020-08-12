Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — A major incident has been declared after a passenger train in Scotland derailed on Wednesday, as video footage on social media showed black smoke rising from the scene.

Emergency services said they were dealing with the derailment of a ScotRail train near Stonehaven, a town on the east coast of Scotland.

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, told the Scottish Parliament she had spoken to the rail authority and emergency services, confirming early reports of injuries.

"Although the details are still emerging, I am afraid to say that there are early reports of serious injuries," she said.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said in a statement there was a medical helicopter at the site, along with six ambulances and special response teams.

Images on Twitter showed a field near the scene where black smoke was billowing from a woodland area, alongside about 25 police vehicles and ambulances.

"Reports were received of a train having derailed near Stonehaven at 0940am," a Police Scotland spokeswoman said. "Emergency services are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked emergency services at the scene and said he was "saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire, and my thoughts are with all of those affected."

Stonehaven, a harbor town with a population of around 11,000, sits on Scotland's east coast, about 9 miles south of the oil city of Aberdeen.

The area has seen heavy rain and flooding in recent days.

Network Rail, which owns and operates most of Britain's railway infrastructure, said it was too early to determine the cause of the derailment.

"It is too early to confirm the exact nature and severity of the incident and more details will be made available once known."

Britain's transport minister, Grant Shapps, said he had met urgently with Network Rail for a briefing on the derailment and said the "U.K. government will provide every support."

On Wednesday new coronavirus restrictions had been placed on Aberdeen by Scotland's government, closing pubs and restaurants and ordering visitors to stay away.

Aberdeen is Scotland's third-largest city by population and one of its wealthiest, serving as a hub for the North Sea oil industry.

