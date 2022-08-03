Pelosi departs Taiwan as furious China holds military drills

Beijing had warned against the Pelosi visit for weeks, issuing threats that raised fears of a new crisis in the region between the world’s two biggest economies. As soon as she touched down Tuesday, Chinese officials unleashed a barrage of furious statements and announced plans for military exercises starting immediately.

On Wednesday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson criticized Pelosi’s visit as a “political farce.”

“It is Pelosi who is grandstanding, but it is bilateral relations and regional peace and stability that will suffer,” Hua Chunying said.

Some of the additional military drills planned for later this week will take place within Taiwan’s sea and air territory, a move the island democracy denounced as a serious violation that amounted to land and naval blockades.

Both Pelosi and Tsai said they were committed to maintaining the status quo, under which the United States recognizes Beijing as the sole legitimate government of China but maintains unofficial relations with Taiwan.

“We want Taiwan to always have freedom with security, and we’re not backing away from that,” Pelosi said.

Tsai thanked the U.S. delegation for visiting “under such challenging circumstances,” calling the Chinese military exercises “unnecessary.”

China views Pelosi’s visit as highly provocative because of her status as a high-ranking official. While U.S. lawmakers and other current and former government officials regularly visit Taiwan, Pelosi is the first House speaker to visit the island since Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Pelosi said that while China has blocked Taiwan from participating in international organizations and meetings, “they will not stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan.”Cheers erupted outside Taipei Songshan International Airport as Pelosi’s military plane arrived on Tuesday. Lights on Taipei 101, Taiwan’s tallest building, displayed messages of welcome and gratitude for the speaker’s visit.

More supporters met Pelosi outside her hotel, along with pro-Beijing protesters holding banners demanding that she leave.

“The good thing is that I think this will let the world know more about the existence of Taiwan as a democratic country,” Xu Hao-jun, a 45-year-old software designer in Taipei, told NBC News on Wednesday. “The bad point? I think China will not be friendly, but that doesn’t mean just because Pelosi doesn’t come to Taiwan they will be less so.”

Pelosi began the day Wednesday by addressing Taiwan’s parliament, praising the island as “one of the freest societies in the world.”

At a ceremony later, Tsai presented Pelosi with a civilian order of the highest rank, calling her “one of Taiwan’s most devoted friends.”

In the afternoon, Pelosi — a longtime critic of China’s ruling Communist Party and its human rights record — met with three Chinese dissidents in private, local media reported. The delegation then boarded a plane for South Korea, the fourth stop on a larger tour of Asia that also includes Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and views “reunification” as inevitable, by force if necessary. The Taiwanese government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claim and says the island’s future should be decided by its 23 million people.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the United States of provoking the controversy and encouraging advocates of Taiwan independence.

“Attempts to use the Taiwan question to contain China are doomed to failure,” he said.

The White House says Pelosi’s visit is consistent with longstanding U.S. policy on Taiwan, which it says has not changed, and that there is no reason for it to stir conflict.

The United States “will not seek and does not want a crisis. We are prepared to manage what Beijing chooses to do,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.