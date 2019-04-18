Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 18, 2019, 9:24 PM GMT By Phil Helsel and Suzanne Ciechalski

A woman who said she took a photo of a man and a little girl playing outside France’s Notre Dame Cathedral shortly before it caught fire says the heartwarming picture has made its way to the family.

The photo, captured by Brooke Windsor, and her public search for the family went viral after fire struck the Paris landmark Monday.

On Thursday, Windsor tweeted "the search is over!"

"The photo has reached the dad & family. He has chosen to remain anonymous in the wake of tragedy, and writes: "Thanks again for that beautiful photo, we will find a special place for it,"" Windsor tweeted.

Windsor had said Tuesday that she was looking for the pair and hoped the photo reached them. She wrote Thursday that the man reached out to her via Twitter.

Brooke Windsor took a photo of a father and daughter dancing outside the Notre Dame before a fire broke out at the cathedral on April 15, 2019. Brooke Windsor

About an hour after the touching moment was captured on camera, the cathedral caught fire, leaving many onlookers in tears as its roof and spire were destroyed.

Windsor did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Renovation work was under way at the 850-year-old cathedral when the fire broke out.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Paris police investigators believe an electrical short-circuit most likely caused the fire, citing a judicial police official.

But a source at the Paris prosecutor’s office told NBC News that “at this stage, no hypotheses has been excluded.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed that the cathedral will be rebuilt within five years.