A traditional wedding photo shoot turned into a rescue mission when a heroic groom jumped into water to save a drowning boy, the photographer said.

Canadian newlyweds Clayton and Brittany Cook were posing for wedding photos on an Ontario park bridge following their ceremony on Friday when the groom noticed the boy in distress.

Clayton Cook exits the water after rescuing a boy from drowning at Victoria Park in Kitchener, Ontario, on September 22, 2017 Hatt Photography

Their photographer, Darren Hatt, captured the moment, shared it on Facebook and it received more than 2,000 shares.

“I just began taking solo photos of the bride when she shouted out something and pointed to Clay,” Hatt told NBC News. “When I turned around Clay was plucking the boy’s arm from the water.”

Many families and children were at the park that day, Hatt said, and the three children were playing near the edge when the one boy fell into the water.

When the groom approached the boy, he was under water on his back, Clay told CTV News.

“Afterwards we all just kind of came together, we shared a look and a bit of a chuckle, and we soon realized how much worse it could have been,” Hatt said. "It was pure instinct to capture the moment, but the reactions have been quite overwhelming."