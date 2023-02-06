IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Scenes of grief, destruction after devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Photos from the quake zone show flattened buildings and heartbreaking loss.
Image: Kahramanmaras earthquake felt strongly in Syria
People search the debris of a collapsed building in rebel-held Idlib, Syria, on Monday. Muhammed Said / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

More than 2,600 people are known to have died in Turkey and northern Syria on Monday after powerful earthquakes and aftershocks struck the region. The toll is expected to rise on both sides of the border.

Image: 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkiye's Kahramanmaras province
A destroyed building in Diyarbakir, Turkey.Omer Yasin Ergin / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Image: Kahramanmaras earthquake felt strongly in Syria
A child rescued from the rubble is treated in a hospital in Idlib. Muhammed Said / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Image: 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Turkiye's Kahramanmaras province
A damaged building leans dangerously in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.Firat Ozdemir / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Image: TURKEY-QUAKE
Rescuers carry a body found in the rubble in Adana, Turkey.Can Erok / AFP - Getty Images

Dozens of quakes hit the region over 24 hours, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, including four at magnitude 6 or stronger.

A woman reacts as rescuers search for survivors through the rubble in Adana, Turkey, on Feb. 6, 2023.
A woman reacts as rescuers search for survivors through the rubble in Adana. Can Erok / AFP - Getty Images
A collapsed building in Azmarin, near the Turkish border in the Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, early on Feb. 6, 2023.
A car sits crushed under a collapsed building in Azmarin, near the Turkish border in rebel-held Idlib, Syria. Omar Haj Kadour / AFP - Getty Images

A member of the Syrian civil defense, known as the "White Helmets," carries a child rescued from the rubble in Zardana in Syria' Idlib province, early on Feb. 6, 2023.
A member of Syria Civil Defence, a volunteer rescue force widely known as the White Helmets, carries a child from the rubble in Zardana in Idlib.Abdulaziz Keta / AFP - Getty Images

Rescuers search for surivors in Sarmada in Syria's Idlib province.
Rescuers search for survivors in Sarmada in Idlib province. Muhammad Haj Kadour / AFP - Getty Images

Syria has been ravaged by nearly 12 years of civil war and the country's northwest is divided between government-held territory, and the last opposition-held enclave centered in Idlib province.

A young girl awaits treatment at a hospital in the border town of Azaz in the rebel-held north of Syria's Aleppo province.
A young girl awaits treatment at a hospital in the border town of Azaz in the rebel-held north of Syria's Aleppo province. Nayef Al-Aboud / AFP - Getty Images
Syrian rescue teams search for survivors in Aleppo on Feb. 6, 2023.
Syrian rescue teams search for survivors in Aleppo.Louai Beshara / AFP - Getty Images
Residents retrieve a child from the rubble in Jandaris in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo province.
Residents retrieve a child from the rubble in Jandaris in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo province.Rami Al Sayed / AFP - Getty Images

Patients in al-Rahma hospital in Darkush in Syria's Idlib province.
Patients in al-Rahma hospital in Darkush in Idlib. Omar Haj Kadour / AFP - Getty Images

Collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria.
Collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria. Omar Sanadik / AP
A man carries the body of his son in Jandaris in the rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo province.
A man carries the body of his son in Jandaris in Aleppo.Bakr Alkasem / AFP - Getty Images
Women watch the rescue efforts in Adana, Turkey.
Women watch the rescue efforts in Adana, Turkey. Khalil Hamra / AP
A collapsed building in Jandaris in the rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo province.
A collapsed building in Jandaris in the rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo province. Rami Al Sayed / AFP - Getty Images
Residents retrieve an injured man from the rubble in Jandaris, Syria.
Residents retrieve an injured man from the rubble in Jandaris.Rami Al Sayed / AFP - Getty Images