His photos once showed a Mariupol full of life. Now they bring tears to his eyes.

Struggling to speak, Evgeny Sosnovsky held the picture he took of his 8-year-old nephew’s diary entry.

“A small boy wrote that his city has died,” Sosnovsky said this month. “That’s all.”

It was one of hundreds of pictures Sosnovsky took in and of his home city, Mariupol. Most show a city full of life and historic buildings like the world-renowned Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater. Others feature smiling children ice skating and tending gardens.