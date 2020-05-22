Plane carrying more than 100 people crashes in Pakistan

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

May 22, 2020, 10:52 AM UTC / Updated May 22, 2020, 11:26 AM UTC

A rescue-and-recovery operation is underway after a passenger plane carrying more than 100 people crashed minutes before it was due to land in Karachi, Pakistan's capital, on Friday.

The Pakistan International Airlines A-320 plane was flying from Lahore to Karachi's Jinnah International Airport and was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew, according to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

A plume of smoke is seen after the crash of a plane in Karachi on Friday. TWITTER/SHAHABNAFEES / Reuters

Unverified footage circulating on social media showed black plumes of smoke rising from a row of houses in Karachi.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote in a tweet he was "shocked and saddened" by the crash.

Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said via Twitter: "Deeply grieved over devastating plane crash in res area flying to Khi & mins away from landing with many making way home for Eid. Terrible tragedy, my prayers with all families."

The Pakistani army said it was sending helicopters to the scene to assist with the rescue.

Domestic flights have only recently restarted after being grounded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic. International flights are not due to start again until May 31.

This is a developing story — check back here for updates.