Plane carrying more than 100 people crashes in Pakistan

A rescue-and-recovery operation is underway after a passenger plane carrying more than 100 people crashed minutes before it was due to land in Karachi, Pakistan's capital, on Friday.
The Pakistan International Airlines A-320 plane was flying from Lahore to Karachi's Jinnah International Airport and was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew, according to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.
Unverified footage circulating on social media showed black plumes of smoke rising from a row of houses in Karachi.
Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote in a tweet he was "shocked and saddened" by the crash.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said via Twitter: "Deeply grieved over devastating plane crash in res area flying to Khi & mins away from landing with many making way home for Eid. Terrible tragedy, my prayers with all families."
The Pakistani army said it was sending helicopters to the scene to assist with the rescue.
Domestic flights have only recently restarted after being grounded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic. International flights are not due to start again until May 31.
This is a developing story — check back here for updates.