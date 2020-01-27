Plane crashes in Afghanistan, killing everyone on board, Afghan official says

It was not immediately clear to which country or company the plane belonged, officials said.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Rachel Elbaum, Ahmed Mengli and Associated Press

KABUL — A plane crashed in the central Afghanistan province of Ghazni on Monday, killing everyone on board, according to a local official.

Arif Noori, a spokesperson for the province's governor, said he estimated there were around 100 bodies on the ground and officials were looking for others. The damage was so extensive it was difficult to identify the bodies, he added.

The wreckage was located in Deh Yak in Ghazni, around 100 miles south of Kabul.

Site of the plane crash in Deh Yak, in Ghazni province, AfghanistanGoogle

He told the Associated Press separately that the crash site is in territory controlled by the Taliban.

Much of Afghanistan is inaccessible to journalists and NBC News was not able to confirm the information. U.S. officials were not immediately available for comment.

The number 358 was seen on the tail of the plane, according to Noori, who had earlier said that the number was 385. He didn't know which country or company the plane belonged to.

Afghanistan's state-owned airline Ariana Afghan Airlines denied that the plane was one of theirs.

Rachel Elbaum

Rachel Elbaum is a London-based editor, producer and writer. 

Ahmed Mengli

Ahmed Mengli is a journalist based in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Associated Press