KABUL — A plane crashed in the central Afghanistan province of Ghazni on Monday, killing everyone on board, according to a local official.
Arif Noori, a spokesperson for the province's governor, said damage was so extensive it was difficult to identify bodies in the wreckage
The plane went down in Deh Yak in Ghazni, around 100 miles south of Kabul.
Noori told the Associated Press separately that the crash site is in territory controlled by the Taliban.
Much of Afghanistan is inaccessible to journalists and NBC News was not able to confirm the information. U.S. officials were not immediately available for comment.
The number 358 was seen on the tail of the plane, according to Noori, who had earlier said that the number was 385. He didn't know which country or company the plane belonged to.
Afghanistan's state-owned airline Ariana Afghan Airlines denied that the plane was one of theirs.