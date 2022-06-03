LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II was center stage on day one of Britain’s Platinum Jubilee festivities.

But all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on day two as the couple attended a Service of Thanksgiving for Harry’s grandmother at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

The queen herself was not at the service on Friday due to mobility issues.

She was at the heart of the nationwide party that began with pomp and pageantry on Thursday, while Prince Charles stepped in to take a salute and even little Prince Louis stole some of the limelight on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Notable by their absence from the show were the couple who have made most of the royal headlines in recent years.

Although the Sussexes have become divisive figures since their decision to step down from royal duties and move to the United States, they were met by some cheers from the crowd as they arrived on their own for the church service early Friday.

Harry responded with a small wave.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who arrived before them, was met with audible boos as he climbed the cathedral steps with his wife — a sign of his political troubles in a country that that has grown weary of its rulers but not its monarch.