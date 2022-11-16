How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.

The spillover of the war into Poland, a NATO member, could spur Kyiv’s backers to provide improved air defense and ground attack systems, experts told NBC News, even as consensus emerged that an errant Ukrainian defensive missile had likely caused the deaths of two people in a village near the countries' border.

"This was not Ukraine’s fault," alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference, adding that "Russia bears ultimate responsibility, as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine."

He said that "our main priority now, or one of the top priorities now, is to provide more air defense systems for Ukraine."

Moscow’s forces have increasingly assaulted civilian targets from the air while digging in behind new lines after a series of battlefield retreats.

Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, a former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, said the sudden crisis over Poland should not distract from that reality.

“In all this frenzy over what happened we forget that 90 missiles were launched across Ukraine yesterday,” he said, referring to the attack that prompted Ukraine to fire the defensive missile in the first place.

“This just shows the recklessness of Russia engaging targets that close to the Polish border. It’s either incompetence or they don’t care,” he said.