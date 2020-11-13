Police action reported at Montreal gaming company Ubisoft

Police action was underway Friday at the Montreal headquarters of Canadian gaming company Ubisoft.
Montreal police tweeted that "specialized" officers were sent to a location that corresponds with the company's address. Police responded based on a 911 call, it said.
"Officers are on site inspecting the premises," it said. "There are no injuries reported."
"We are aware of the situation and working with local authorities," the company said in a statement. "It’s important that we do not get in the way of their work at the moment."
TVA Nouvelle, a Canadian news television company, posted images on Twitter showing police officers running with their hands on their weapons.
The station also posted images that reportedly show a large number Ubisoft employees on the building roof.
