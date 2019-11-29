BREAKING: U.K. police say people injured, suspect detained after stabbing near London Bridge

Number of people injured in stabbing incident on London Bridge

A nearby terminus for commuters from across the southeast of England was closed due to an "emergency services incident."

Police respond to 'major incident' at London Bridge

Nov. 29, 201901:49

By Patrick Smith

LONDON — A number of people were injured in a stabbing near London Bridge in the center of the British capital on Friday afternoon, police said.

One man has been arrested amid a major police incident that has cordoned off the busy surrounding area and closed local bus, subway stations and train stations.

The incident on London Bridge was first reported just before 2 p.m. (9 a.m. ET) and the Metropolitan Police confirmed "a number of people have been injured." Their condition is not known.

Transport for London confirmed that London Bridge station, a major terminus for commuters across the southeast of England, was closed due to an "emergency services incident."

The London Ambulance Service declared a major incident and confirmed it had a number of crews at the scene.

London Bridge was the scene of a terror attack in 2017, in which eight people died and 48 were injured.

This is a developing story — check back here for updates soon

