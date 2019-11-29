Man shot by police after number of people stabbed near London Bridge

LONDON — A man has been shot by police after a number of people were injured in a stabbing near London Bridge in the center of the British capital on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The busy area surrounding the incident was cordoned off and local bus, subway and train stations closed. Shops and restaurants in the area were evacuated.
Video posted to social media from eyewitnesses appeared to show armed police and members of the public crowd around a person on the floor, on the north side of the bridge.
The incident on London Bridge was first reported just before 2 p.m. (9 a.m. ET) and the Metropolitan Police confirmed "a number of people have been injured." Their condition is not known.
Transport for London confirmed that London Bridge station, a major terminus for commuters across the southeast of England, was closed due to an "emergency services incident."
The London Ambulance Service declared a major incident and confirmed it had a number of crews at the scene.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement released via official Twitter account: "I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response."
London Bridge was the scene of a terror attack in 2017, in which eight people died and 48 were injured.