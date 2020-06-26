Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — An officer was stabbed and a suspect shot as police flooded central Glasgow during a violent incident in Scotland's largest city on Friday.

"I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer," Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said in a statement. Most British police do not carry firearms.

"I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital," he added.

Police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the violence, he added.

Greater Glasgow Police said on Twitter that the "situation" was contained and "there is no danger to the general public."

Video and images on social media appeared to show at least a dozen police — some of them armed —and emergency vehicles on West George Street.

The normally busy street is close to a large train station and several restaurants and hotels. It has now been closed off, according to Glasgow police, who asked the public to avoid the area.

The First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were "truly dreadful," and that her "thoughts are with everyone involved." She also urged the public not to share "unconfirmed information."

Scotland, like the rest of the U.K., is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country began easing lockdown measures this month, allowing small groups to meet up in parks and re-opening some shops and playgrounds.

Many businesses had not yet re-opened, so it’s likely fewer people than usual were in the town center.