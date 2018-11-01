Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The U.S. is demanding the complete and verifiable nuclear disarmament of North Korea — but is willing to offer "unique" security assurances in return, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday.

He was talking hours before an unprecedented face-to-face meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

"We are prepared to take actions that will provide [North Korea] sufficient certainty that they can be comfortable denuclearization isn't something that ends badly for them," Pompeo told a news conference. "Indeed just the opposite, that it leads to a brighter, better future for the North Korean people."

The secretary of state would not go into detail about what the U.S. might offer in return for Kim giving up his arsenal of nuclear weapons.