Benedict's brief papacy was marred by the priest sex abuse scandal

The priest sex-abuse scandal was the albatross around the neck of Pope Emeritus Benedict’s brief eight-year reign as leader of the Roman Catholic Church, according to Vatican analysts.

Long-suppressed allegations that priests had been preying on children — and that the bishops covered up the crimes — were already roiling the church when Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected pope in April 2005 and took Benedict as his papal name.

Like his predecessor, Pope John Paul II, Benedict also apologized to the victims and then took some steps to punish the predators.

“I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. All the greater is my pain for the abuses and the errors that occurred in those different places during the time of my mandate,” he said in February.

But critics say that the actions Benedict took, which included meeting with and apologizing directly to some victims, were “too little, too late” and that his legacy may forever be stained by the failure to fully address a plague that many say roils the church to this day.

They say Benedict should have known better, because, before he became pope, he ran, for 24 year, the Vatican department that dealt directly with priest sex abuse allegations — the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF).

“He had an inside view of what was going on,” said David Gibson, the director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University, who is the author of “The Rule of Benedict: Pope Benedict XVI and His Battle with the Modern World.” “His office dealt with these accusations. He knew how bad it was. But he had such a high view of the priesthood, and that affected his judgment.”

In an email, NBC News Senior Vatican Analyst George Weigel said that criticism of Benedict is “far too harsh and betrays an ignorance of what Ratzinger did at CDF to address the abuse crisis and what he did as pope.”

“He spoke forcefully about cleaning the Church of ‘filth,’ he worked hard to get the judgment of the worst cases moved to CDF so that the miscreants could be dealt with decisively, and as pope he met with victims on several occasions,” Weigel wrote. “He and John Paul II were also instrumental in reforming seminaries, so that potential abusers were less likely to get through the system.”

Known as “God’s Rottweiler” for his hardline conservative Catholicism, Benedict shared his predecessor’s “fortress mentality” when it came to defending the church, Gibson said.

When John Paul II’s native Poland was part of the old Soviet bloc, accusations against priests were routinely dismissed as fabrications by the communist secret police to undermine the church.

“Benedict didn’t have that, but he grew up in the Nazi era, and he did have the sense of the church being under siege, not by communism but by secularism,” Gibson said.

Benedict jump-started the process to discipline and defrock pedophile priests, and he ordered an inquiry into sex abuse by priests in Ireland that led to a shake-up in the top ranks of the nation’s clergy.