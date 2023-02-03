Pope's message of peace and reconciliation inspires people in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — They came away enthused by Pope Francis' message of peace and reconciliation and said they were hoping Congo's leaders would take heed.

“I hope that perhaps the visit of the pope will positively influence our government,” Pamela-Baketana told NBC News after the pontiff spoke to a 65,000-strong crowd at the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium in the central African nation’s capital, Kinshasa, on Thursday.

“The visit is an act of motivation for us, the youth, because we need the framework for our future, but without peace it will not be possible,” the 27-year-old said.

Pamela-Baketana said she hoped the pope's speech would be a catalyst for change in the sub-Saharan nation. Kenny Katombe Butunka for NBC News

Francis' address to the crowd came on the last day of his emotional three-day visit to the sub-Saharan nation of 105 million — half of whom are Roman Catholic. It was the first time in 37 years that a pope has visited Congo. He traveled to neighboring South Sudan on Friday.

The crowd was made up mostly of young people, many of whom were waving the baby-blue colored Congolese flag.

“Beware of the temptation to point a finger at someone, to exclude another person because he or she is different; beware of regionalism, tribalism, or anything that makes you feel secure in your own group,” he said, according to Reuters. “You know what happens: First, you believe in prejudices about others, then you justify hatred, then violence, and in the end, you find yourself in the middle of a war.”