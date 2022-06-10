IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Consumer prices jumped 1 percent in May as inflation holds grip on U.S. economy

Pope Francis cancels Africa trip due to knee problem

The pontiff will postpone visits to the Republic of Congo and South Sudan "in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing," the Vatican said.

Pope Francis jokes he needs 'some tequila' to help with knee pain

May 17, 202200:46
By Patrick Smith and Claudio Lavanga

Pope Francis has cancelled a planned trip to Africa for health reasons, the Vatican said in a statement Friday.

The Pope was due to travel to the Republic of Congo and South Sudan between July 2 and 7, but will instead concentrate on ongoing therapy for his problematic right knee, according to the statement.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

“At the request of his doctors, and in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, the Holy Father has been forced to postpone, with regret,” the statement read.

The Pope, 85, joked in May that me might need some tequila to help with the pain of his troublesome knee.

The problem has caused him to use a wheelchair at recent events. At an audience at the Vatican in May, Francis needed the help of an aide to get out of his wheelchair and onto his seat.

In July, the pontiff underwent intestinal surgery and left the hospital after 10 days' recovery.

He also suffers from sciatica, which has left him with slight limp.

The pope is planned to visit Canada in late July and Kazakhstan in September. A major meeting of bishops is due in 2023 to discuss ongoing reforms of the Catholic church.

Patrick Smith

Patrick Smith is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Claudio Lavanga

Claudio Lavanga is Rome-based producer and correspondent for NBC News.

Reuters contributed.