Pope Francis' bombshell endorsement of same-sex civil unions reverberated through the Catholic world Thursday, with his comments sparking criticism and but also support — including from the strongman leader of Asia’s largest Catholic nation.

Even before the pope's comments came out on Wednesday, the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte supported a law that would recognize civil union in same-sex relationships, his spokesman said in a televised briefing.

Now even the most conservative of the country’s Catholic lawmakers should “no longer have a basis” to object to them, the spokesman, Harry Roque, said.

Despite being a devoutly Catholic nation, there is high acceptance of LGBTQ rights in the Philippines, a recent poll has shown. Still, conservative Catholic politicians have resisted legislation to recognize same-sex civil union or marriage fearing the ire of influential church leaders.

Addressing Francis' remarks, retired bishop Arturo Bastes said he “had very serious doubts about the moral correctness” of the pontiff’s position.

“This is a shocking statement coming from the pope,” Bastes told reporters in a cellphone message on Thursday, The Associated Press reported. “I am really scandalized by his defense of homosexual union, which surely leads to immoral acts.”

Catholic teaching holds that homosexual acts are "intrinsically disordered."

A 2003 document from the Vatican's doctrine office, then led by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, later Pope Benedict XVI, stated that the church's respect for homosexuals "cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behavior or to legal recognition of homosexual unions."

Following Francis' remarks in a documentary, conservative bishop of Providence, Rhode Island, Thomas Tobin, immediately called for clarification.

"The pope's statement clearly contradicts what has been the long-standing teaching of the church about same-sex unions," Tobin said in a statement. "The church cannot support the acceptance of objectively immoral relationships."

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

The definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman remains intact regardless of the pope’s remarks on same-sex unions, said Brian Burch, president of the conservative group, CatholicVote.

Francis “has no ability to change that teaching about the permanence and exclusivity of marriage,” Burch told the Associated Press.

NBC News has requested comment from the Vatican on the pope's remarks, but has not heard back. The pope’s comments have not been reflected in any official Vatican documents or sermons.

The pope’s statement came as part of a documentary about his life that aired in Rome on Wednesday, in which he said homosexuals were “children of God" who have a right to a family, and added that a civil union law is necessary to protect their rights.

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis opposed legislation to approve same-sex marriage, but supported legal protection for the rights of gay couples.

However, he had never come out publicly in favor of same-sex civil unions as the pope. Neither has any pontiff before him.

Pope Francis has ruffled many feathers during his papacy with his progressive views on inequality, migration and climate change.

In 2013, he said the now-famous words “Who am I to judge,” when asked about gay priests.

He has also ministered to gays and transsexual prostitutes, and welcomed people in gay partnerships into his inner circle.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.